Josh Cook Sent To Rear of Grid For Rockingham Race 3

Josh Cook will start the final British Touring Car Championship race of the Rockingham weekend from the rear of the field, having been slapped with a “third strike” for an incident with Mat Jackson during the second race.

Cook came to blows with Jackson as the pair battled for second halfway through the race. Cook was initially nudged wide on the exit of Deene by Jackson, and sought revenge by punting the Motorbase Ford driver off at the following corner, Yentwood.

The stewards found Cook to be at fault, and have demoted him to last on the grid for the final race. It is only a minor drop in practical terms however, having originally been set to start from 28th, following a collision with Matt Neal shortly after his coming together with Jackson.