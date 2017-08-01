Formula 1

Kevin Magnussen: “I don’t really understand the penalty”

Kevin Magnussen at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Octane Photographic Ltd

Kevin Magnussen was hit with a penalty after he ‘pushed’ Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg off the track, which resulted in a post-race war of words between the two drivers.

Magnussen was initially annoyed with the Renault driver due to his contact with his team-mate, Romain Grosjean, in the first corner, claiming angrily over team radio that he couldn’t believe that he’d got away with what he had done. Things turned sour once more when Hulk was pushed onto the grass – eventually ending the German’s race, with Magnussen being handed a penalty for the event.

In the media pen, a war of words broke out between the two, with Magnussen having the last word on the situation, live on Norweigan television.

The Danish driver was clearly angered by the whole situation, claiming intently that he was not to blame for any of the events that occured.

“I don’t really understand the penalty. He (Hulkenberg) didn’t get anything for what happened at turn one when he smashed into the side of Romain, which finished his race effectively. I didn’t even touch him. He could have chosen to back out, as I had the corner. I was on the inside and we were side-by-side. If anything, I was a little bit in front. I just chose my line. It’s not like I moved off the racing line. We braked late, so it’s natural you go wide and push on the entry. He put himself in danger on the outside.”

“There aren’t many positives to take away from this weekend. It’s been a tough weekend in every sense. I’m sure we’ll do better next time.”

  Madmaz

    I have to agree with Kmag on this one. He had the line. This was no different from what Sainz did to Alonso during the race. No different to what Hamilton did to Rosberg on a few occasions including Austin a few years back. This inconsistency of the FIA rulings is getting really frustrating.

  facesforever

    They should take Damon Hill’s advice to send a fixed group of steward’s to every race so there would be somewhat of a concistency in the rulings.
    Let’s say one person put foreward by every team, so 10 stewards that go to every race and who are in the knowing of the rules and not the local stewards who are not that skilled in the FIA rules.
    Sometimes the local stewards can also be bias like in Hungary, they will Always favor a German driver.