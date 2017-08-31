Kimi Raikkonen: “It’s great to be here with all our Tifosi supporting us”

Kimi Raikkonen is expecting it to be a busy weekend for him and everyone within the Scuderia Ferrari team as they attack their home Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, in front of their beloved Tifosi fans.

The Finn finished fourth last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps but remains determined to take his first victory since his return to Ferrari in 2014, and has finished inside the top five in each of the past four races, a run he wants to continue at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen insists it remains his goal to bring both championships to Ferrari, feeling that the front of the field are where the Maranello-based team deserve to be.

“It’s our home Grand Prix and it’s great to be here with all our Tifosi supporting us,” said Raikkonen. “As every weekend we’ll try to fight for the win; hopefully we can give them a good result.

“It’s obviously quite a busy weekend but the atmosphere is great. In the next days the weather conditions are supposed to be a bit tricky; from tomorrow we’ll try to do some proper running to get some idea of where we are. We’ll keep on doing 100%, the best that we can and then see where we end up.

“I’m very happy to be part of the Ferrari team, we won a Drivers’ championship and two Constructors titles together and it’s been great. We are all here to get Ferrari back to where it belongs”.