Kimi Raikkonen: “Some people think this may not be such a good place for us”

Fresh off the back of having a new Scuderia Ferrari contract for 2018 in his pocket, Kimi Raikkonen is hopeful of having a good weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, even though many are tipping the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team to be dominant.

The Finn has finished on the podium in the last two races at Silverstone and the Hungaroring and has played a key role in Ferrari’s revival in 2017, and even though he has yet to take a victory of his own, he has backed up championship leader Sebastian Vettel well.

Raikkonen enjoys racing at Spa-Francorchamps and has four previous victories at the circuit, and he expects Ferrari to be competitive again this weekend.

“Spa is quite a unique place: it’s an old fashioned circuit and I like it very much; a challenging place, great for drivers and for the spectators; a lot of overtaking and many other things happen in a race that is always unpredictable,” said Raikkonen.

“Some people think this may not be such a good place for us, given the nature of the circuit, but there are fast tracks where we have been very strong this year, and also in the past we have been very competitive here. We have high hopes, but nothing comes easy, we can only do our best.”