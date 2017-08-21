Lack of Experience Preventing F1’s Future from Joining Top Teams, says Steiner

Ferrari will be reluctant to promote Charles Leclerc straight into their team due to his lack of F1 experience, according to Guenther Steiner - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Guenther Steiner feels that both Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi are ready for Formula 1 but feels that Scuderia Ferrari are reluctant to give them an opportunity in their team due to their relative lack of experience in Formula 1 machinery.

Leclerc is dominating the FIA Formula 2 Championship so far in 2017 and sits fifty points clear heading into the second half of the season, while Giovinazzi finished runner-up in the GP2 Series last year before being given the reserve driver role with Ferrari this year.

But despite their links, Haas F1 Team boss Steiner feels Ferrari are reluctant to place either driver with their team, feeling it would be a big risk to through a rookie into a top outfit without giving them some race time in another team beforehand, which is why both are being linked with the Sauber F1 Team for 2018.

“I think they [Leclerc and Giovinazzi] are both good guys, with very good potential,” said Steiner. “Between Ferrari and Mercedes, the next good guys will come out of one of them. [But] how they get into a seat is difficult, Formula 1 in that respect is very difficult.

“F2 to F1, it’s a different ball game, it’s such a big gap. You need a little bit of learning. To put Charles or Antonio straight away in a Ferrari, it’s a big risk.

“It can go well, but there are bigger chances it goes wrong, because the expectations are so high, to make any little mistake.

“The sport is so complex, you make mistakes when you’re young because you don’t have experience. You cannot buy experience – you need time.”