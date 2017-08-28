Lance Stroll: “It was great to see the car was working better in the race”

Lance Stroll enjoyed a better Sunday at Spa-Francorchamps than he managed on either Friday or Saturday, but the young Canadian missed out on the points, finishing eleventh in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Williams Martini Racing driver started fifteenth on the grid after struggling in qualifying, but damage to his front wing, caused when he clashed with Kevin Magnussen on the restart following the safety car period, prevented him from challenging for the final point on offer.

Despite missing out on the points, he was happier than he was on Saturday, feeling the FW40 was performing much better in race conditions.

“Certainly this was better than yesterday, but we just missed out on the points, which was unfortunate,” said Stroll. “We got lucky with other cars dropping out, but today was definitely a lot better.

“It was unfortunate that I had damage at the end when overtaking Magnussen at the safety car restart. I broke a piece of the front wing and just had to survive until the end.

“Without this I could have been attacking [Carlos] Sainz for points, but it was a good race with plenty of stuff happening and I had fun. It was great to see the car was working better in the race than in qualifying.”