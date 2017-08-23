Lance Stroll: “I Am Heading To My Second Home Race Of The Year”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll looks forward to return to racing at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Stroll enters the second half of the season currently in twelfth in the championship standings with a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and a total of 18 points, 5 points away from team-mate Felipe Massa.

The Canadian driver says this weekend is a second home race for him, with Stroll’s mother born in Belgium. However despite this, Stroll admits that unlike other F1 drivers, Spa isn’t one of his favourite race tracks.

“In Spa, I am heading to my second home race of the year. I am half Belgian, as this is where my mother was born, so I do have an affinity with the country. However, I have to admit that, unlike most Formula One drivers, Spa is not my absolute favourite.” said Stroll.

Stroll has tasted victory here at Spa with victory at last year’s FIA European Formula 3 Championship whilst going to win the championship that year.

Despite not being his favourite, Stroll does admit Spa is a very interesting track. With the track being 4.3 miles long, the longest track on the calendar, Spa can create some uncertainty in terms of weather conditions, with mixed conditions

“I did win there last year in Formula 3, so I can’t complain about it too much. It is a very interesting track with some amazing sections and also there is always that air of uncertainty regarding the weather. You can have it raining in sector three and dry in sector one.”