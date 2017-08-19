Lando Norris Completes Pole Hat-Trick at Zandvoort

For the second race weekend in a row, Lando Norris has secured a hat-trick of pole positions after securing top spot for races two and three at Zandvoort on Saturday.

After doing the treble at Spa-Francorchamps three weeks ago, the Carlin driver stole the show again in qualifying at Zandvoort, and having claimed his sixth victory of the season earlier in the day in the opening race of the weekend, Norris will start in the best position possible for the final two races.

The session was red-flagged with four minutes remaining when Jehan Daruvala crashed at the Masterbocht right-hander, while on the restart, drivers were restricted to just one additional clean lap as David Beckmann, who had ended up upside-down during race one, spun at turn ten to cause a yellow flag.

Norris set a best time of 1:28.038s to take race two pole, ending up 0.123 seconds clear of Prema Powerteam’s Callum Ilott, while Jake Hughes made it a Brit 1-2-3 on the grid for Hitech Grand Prix.

Ferdinand Habsburg continued his strong turn of form to take fourth on the grid for Carlin ahead of Maximilian Günther, who saw his championship lead trimmed to just eight points after the result of race one, and Hitech Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin.

Guan Yu Zhou, who caused the incident that saw Beckmann upside-down in race one, will start seventh for Prema Powerteam ahead of Beckmann, while Harrison Newey of Van Amersfoort Racing and Joel Eriksson of Motopark complete the top ten.

For race three, Norris’ second best time was good enough again to take pole position, with Habsburg this time joining him on the front row. The Austrian will be hoping to make a better fist of this opportunity after dropping from the same position to fifth at the start of race one.

Günther will start third ahead of team-mates Ilott and Zhou, with Eriksson sixth ahead of Hughes, Beckmann, Pedro Piquet and Ralf Aron.

Zandvoort Race 2 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 31 Lando Norris GBR Carlin 1:28.038 2 53 Callum Ilott GBR Prema Powerteam 1:28.161 3 34 Jake Hughes GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:28.220 4 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:28.343 5 3 Maximilian Gunther GER Prema Powerteam 1:28.370 6 99 Nikita Mazepin RUS Hitech Grand Prix 1:28.381 7 8 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Powerteam 1:28.427 8 55 David Beckmann GER Motopark 1:28.505 9 17 Harrison Newey GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:28.585 10 1 Joel Eriksson SWE Motopark 1:28.613 11 7 Ralf Aron EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:28.662 12 27 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:28.771 13 25 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Powerteam 1:28.930 14 11 Tadasuke Makino JAP Hitech Grand Prix 1:28.983 15 5 Pedro Piquet BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:28.996 16 96 Joey Mawson AUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:29.026 17 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:29.238 18 47 Keyvan Andres Soori GER Motopark 1:29.514 19 21 Ameya Vaidyanathan IND Carlin 1:30.050

Zandvoort Race 3 Qualifying Result