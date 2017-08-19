European Formula 3

Lando Norris Completes Pole Hat-Trick at Zandvoort

Lando Norris was unbeatable in second qualifying at Zandvoort - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

For the second race weekend in a row, Lando Norris has secured a hat-trick of pole positions after securing top spot for races two and three at Zandvoort on Saturday.

After doing the treble at Spa-Francorchamps three weeks ago, the Carlin driver stole the show again in qualifying at Zandvoort, and having claimed his sixth victory of the season earlier in the day in the opening race of the weekend, Norris will start in the best position possible for the final two races.

The session was red-flagged with four minutes remaining when Jehan Daruvala crashed at the Masterbocht right-hander, while on the restart, drivers were restricted to just one additional clean lap as David Beckmann, who had ended up upside-down during race one, spun at turn ten to cause a yellow flag.

Norris set a best time of 1:28.038s to take race two pole, ending up 0.123 seconds clear of Prema Powerteam’s Callum Ilott, while Jake Hughes made it a Brit 1-2-3 on the grid for Hitech Grand Prix.

Ferdinand Habsburg continued his strong turn of form to take fourth on the grid for Carlin ahead of Maximilian Günther, who saw his championship lead trimmed to just eight points after the result of race one, and Hitech Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin.

Guan Yu Zhou, who caused the incident that saw Beckmann upside-down in race one, will start seventh for Prema Powerteam ahead of Beckmann, while Harrison Newey of Van Amersfoort Racing and Joel Eriksson of Motopark complete the top ten.

For race three, Norris’ second best time was good enough again to take pole position, with Habsburg this time joining him on the front row. The Austrian will be hoping to make a better fist of this opportunity after dropping from the same position to fifth at the start of race one.

Günther will start third ahead of team-mates Ilott and Zhou, with Eriksson sixth ahead of Hughes, Beckmann, Pedro Piquet and Ralf Aron.

Zandvoort Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
131Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:28.038
253Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:28.161
334Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:28.220
462Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:28.343
53Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:28.370
699Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:28.381
78Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:28.427
855David BeckmannGERMotopark1:28.505
917Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.585
101Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:28.613
117Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:28.662
1227Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:28.771
1325Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:28.930
1411Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:28.983
155Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.996
1696Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.026
1733Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:29.238
1847Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:29.514
1921Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:30.050

Zandvoort Race 3 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
131Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:28.271
262Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:28.349
33Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:28.381
453Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:28.554
58Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:28.636
61Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:28.673
734Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:28.729
855David BeckmannGERMotopark1:28.743
95Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.021
107Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:29.027
1117Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.081
1299Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:29.082
1396Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.152
1427Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:29.288
1525Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:29.418
1611Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:29.471
1747Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:29.604
1833Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:30.052
1921Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:30.068

