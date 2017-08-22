Lando Norris: “My Zandvoort début has been pretty successful”

Lando Norris converted an eighteen-point deficit into an eleven-point advantage in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship standings after a strong weekend around the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort.

The British racer took two race wins and a third place across the three races, and coupled with the results from rivals Maximilian Günther and Joel Eriksson, it meant that the Carlin driver regained the lead of the championship with three rounds remaining.

Norris started on pole position for Saturday’s opening race, and withstood early pressure from Eriksson after an early safety car period to dominate, winning by almost nine seconds.

“It’s great to be back leading the championship but there are still nine races remaining and a lot of points up for grabs,” said Norris. “My Zandvoort début has been pretty successful with three podium finishes including two wins – Carlin did a fantastic job this weekend.

“Getting pole for Race 1 in Friday evening’s session was cool although I was a little surprised. The track was quite slippery in places and the car was sliding but I guess everyone else was experiencing the same problem. Zandvoort is a difficult track to overtake on so starting from ‘pole’ was a bonus.

“My re-start after the Safety Car wasn’t great and I needed to fend off Joel [Eriksson] and flat-spotted my front right tyre after locking-up at Tarzan but after that I was able to extend my advantage with each lap.”

Saturday afternoon’s second qualifying session saw Norris take two more pole positions but he lost the first one thanks to a penalty after becoming one of nine drivers to take two-place penalties for failing to slow sufficiently under yellow flags.

Nether-the-less, Norris started and finished third, and then from pole position in race three, dominated again to take another win and leave the Netherlands with an eleven-point advantage in the championship.

“Getting a penalty for Race 2 wasn’t ideal and a little unlucky as the sector [of the track] I was in at the time went from yellow to green so we were unfortunate to get penalised,” said Norris. “I was reasonably happy with third in the race.

“Back on ‘pole’ for Race 3, I made another good start – which is another pleasing aspect of the weekend – and my pace was good throughout.”