Leclerc is Deserving of 2018 F1 Seat, Says F2 Boss Rosin

Charles Leclerc is deserving of a promotion to Formula 1 in 2018, according to his FIA Formula 2 Championship boss Rene Rosin, who feels the Monegasque driver is ready for the move up.

Leclerc is currently leading the Formula 2 championship heading into the second half of the season by fifty points and is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, and tested for Scuderia Ferrari in the recent in-season test at the Hungaroring.

Rosin, the team boss of Prema Racing, also believes that alongside Leclerc, his drivers from the 2016 GP2 Series campaign – Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovinazzi – should also be on the grid next season, and should they not be, it would put into question the need of Formula 2 as the primary feeder series into Formula 1.

“Drivers like Antonio, like Pierre, like Charles should be in Formula 1 because they fully deserve it,” said Rosin to Motorsport.com. “How Charles is managing everything this year is something really incredible so he really deserves a chance.

“I think that they have to put him in the [F1] car, otherwise what’s the sense of the junior formulas? What’s the sense of Formula 1 either if we are not able to promote the best drivers to the field?

“Stoffel Vandoorne now is in Formula 1, but also in the beginning [as reigning GP2 champion] he was parked in Super Formula. If these drivers are not able to get into Formula 1, what is the sense in having Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4?

“These kids are all dreaming of F1, and if they’re not able to do that there’s no sense in it.”