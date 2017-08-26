Leclerc, Rowland Disqualified from Spa Feature Race

Race winner Charles Leclerc and third placed Oliver Rowland have both been disqualified from the results of the Feature race at Spa-Francorchamps after the underfloor planks on both cars were deemed to be excessively worn.

Prema Racing’s Leclerc had dominated proceedings and had taken victory by more than twenty-six seconds, with DAMS’ Rowland losing second place to Artem Markelov at the final corner on the last lap.

Markelov was handed a five second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the move, but Rowland was also handed the same time penalty for forcing another driver off track, but the later disqualifications hands Markelov the win from Russian Time team-mate Luca Ghiotto.

Antonio Fuoco now completes the podium for Prema Racing, with Racing Engineering duo Gustav Malja and Nyck de Vries being promoted to fourth and fifth ahead of Sergio Sette Câmara of MP Motorsport, while Roberto Merhi is now classified seventh for Rapax ahead of Norman Nato, who will now start Sunday’s Sprint race from pole position for Pertamina Arden.

Santino Ferrucci has been promoted into the points in ninth for Trident, while Robert Visoiu has also moved into the top ten and has secured his first point of the season for Campos Racing.

Leclerc still leads the championship by 54 points from Rowland after the recalculation of the result, while Markelov moves to within eight points of the Briton in third.