Luff And Green Confirm New Ginetta Junior Teams

Matt Luff and Finley Green will join Richardson Racing and Elite Motorsport for the remainder of the 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship season.

Both drivers were forced to find new teams following the suspension of JHR Developments from all Ginetta competition pending an investigation.

Luff joins fellow Rookie class podium finisher Luke Browning in the Richardson ranks as the team prepare for their home meeting at Rockingham this weekend.

“We are pleased we’ve been able to sort a deal with Matt to allow him to complete the season,” said team boss Gwyn Richardson.

“He has shown good potential on track this season and we’re confident we can help him enjoy a solid end to the year.”

Elite meanwhile will be the third different team Green has raced for this season, having started the season with Fox Motorsport before joining JHR for the last two meetings.

Green’s addition means Elite have incredibly grown from a three car outfit last time out at Knockhill to a huge seven car entry for this weekend’s trip to Rockingham.

Alongside existing trio Harry King, Isa Deen and Greg Johnson, Elite have welcomed JHR refugees Tom Gamble and Green, plus series debutants Emily Linscott and Louis Foster.

The future of the final ex-JHR Junior driver Harry Dyson is not yet confirmed, but he has tested a British F4 car with JHR ahead of a potential switch to that series from Silverstone.