Lundqvist Breaks Clear for Fourth F4 Win of the Year

A dominant lights to flag victory from Linus Lundqvist saw the Swede close up the gap to the leaders in the F4 British Championship after a stunning drive at Rockingham. He was forced to defend on the opening lap, claiming his fourth win of the year.

Starting on pole, Lundqvist was favourite to close the advantage to the championship leaders. He made an average start, but fended off Oliver York, soon pulling out the gap to the Fortec Motorsport driver. The best getaway though was made by Jamie Caroline with the points leader leaping to third by the fourth corner.

Caroline was determined to pull out the gap, but found himself under pressure from Logan Sargeant. The American needed to prove he was more than capable with fighting with his teammate.

Fortunately for the Carlin drivers, their nearest rival; Oscar Piastri would end up in the pits. The Australian had made a poor getaway and quickly fell down the field. Before long he was holding up a queue in eighth, thanks to damage on his front wing.

Technical issues would return though and he dropped places before deciding to head into the pits due to a black and orange flag. He eventually pulled into the paddock as the field continued.

With Manuel Sulaiman‘s stricken car soon cleared, the top six extended their gap over the field as Ayrton Simmons and Alex Quinn joined the battle for third. As the race continued, it was Sargeant who continued to hound Caroline, ever closing the gap as the laps counted down.

Lundqvist though would go unchallenged, taking his fourth win of the year, almost two seconds ahead of nearest challenger York. The podium would eventually be rounded out by Caroline, having fended off Sargeant and the TRS Arden pair of Simmons and Quinn.

A lonely race eventually saw Patrik Pasma come home in seventh, having avoided the trouble at the start. The Finn had got past the stricken Piastri early on and wasn’t challenged by eighth placed Jamie Sharp. The top ten would be rounded out by Karl Massaad and Ford F4 Challenge Cup winner Hampus Ericsson.