M-Sport To Offer Test Day Prize For Top Three BRC Fiesta R5 Finishers

Leading World Rally Championship team M-Sport have announced that they will offer a behind-the-scenes day prize to the top three finishers in Ford Fiesta R5’s at the end of the 2017 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship season.

The Cumbrian team are set to give the top three Fiesta R5 drivers in the championship standings, currently consisting of Osian Pryce, Matt Edwards and current M-Sport driver Keith Cronin the chance to join the team at a pre-event test before the penultimate round of the WRC, Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, in October.

Despite the trio currently being the top three Fiesta drivers, the BRC still has 75 points up for grabs over the course of the final two rounds beginning with this weekend’s Ulster Rally meaning other Fiesta drivers such as Rhys Yates and Jamie Anderson could still finish in the top three.

The prize is designed to give the top three finishers in the BRC1 class driving R5-spec Fiesta’s the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes before a WRC event, with reigning champion Sebastien Ogier, teammate Ott Tänak and defending BRC champion Elfyn Evans all scheduled to be at the test.

As well as seeing what happens in preparation for Wales Rally GB, one of the three drivers is also set to be given a passenger ride in a 2017-spec WRC car on a practice stage during the test day.

The 2017 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship continues this weekend with the Ulster Rally between August 18-19.