Magnussen’s Work Ethic not an issue since Joining Haas – Steiner

Guenther Steiner has no idea where the backlash about Kevin Magnussen’s work ethic came from, feeling that the Dane has never shown any negativity in that area since joining the Haas F1 Team.

Haas is Magnussen’s third different team in four seasons of Formula 1, with a two-year spell at the McLaren Formula 1 Team being followed by a season with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team, with both his former teams questioning his work ethic.

Following his departure from Renault at the end of 2016, Cyril Abiteboul was very outspoken about the Dane’s attitude, but Haas Team Principal Steiner feels there is nothing Magnussen has done this season has warranted that kind of criticism.

“I don’t know where that comes from because that is not what I experience,” said Steiner to Motorsport.com. “Kevin now has got a trainer with him, a very good guy which helps him in all aspects of life.

“I haven’t known the Kevin from three years ago, therefore I could not say, but I have never seen that he’s lacking effort or anything.

“He is different, as a personality he’s more of an introvert but I don’t want to change people’s personalities. That’s his personality. He does his job. Is he the guy that is outgoing? No. But that’s fine.

“As long as he does his work and he’s very positive to the team and his feedback is good.”