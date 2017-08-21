Red Bull’s Marko backing Vettel to take 2017 F1 title

Red Bull Motorsport Consultant Helmut Marko believes that Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will come out all guns blazing after the summer break, which is why his money is on the German to win the title this year.

The Austrian of course knows Vettel extremely well, the German having driven for Red Bull Racing when they were at their peak, going on to secure his and their four world titles. This achievement was, Marko believes, down in part to Vettel’s amazing mental strength, as he explained in an interview with the Official Formula One website recently.

“I believe in Vettel, because I know his mental strength – and Ferrari has raised its game.

“Silverstone, I would say, was an exception – Ferrari was clearly the stronger car in the first half of the season and only due to various circumstances could they not materialize all their chances.”

The Austrian has seen the German claw back a huge deficit in the points to come through and take the honours at the end of the season before, and he sees no reason why he cannot do the same again at Ferrari, even more so now that the Italian squad have got their mojo back.

“What is fact is that we [Red Bull] have been 60 points behind before the summer break – and still won the title with him!

“Seb will use this summer break to come back even stronger. That’s how I know him.”

It is Vettel’s total self-belief and utter commitment that the Austrian believes will allow Vettel get the better of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver Lewis Hamilton by the end of the 2017 season, with the Brit likely finishing second best once again to yet another German challenger.

