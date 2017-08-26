Marquez Predicting Five-Way Fight at Silverstone

Marc Marquez expects to have four strong adversaries in the battle for victory in tomorrow’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The world champion edged out Valentino Rossi for pole position with Cal Crutchlow and Maverick Vinales close behind in third and fourth respectively and all four have shown strong pace throughout the weekend.

With Marquez also expecting his closest championship rival Andrea Dovizioso to pose a threat from sixth on the grid, the stage is set for a thrilling race tomorrow.

“I think it will be a tough race because the top four riders in the championship, plus Cal, have a good rhythm and are all really fast but tomorrow it will be important to manage the race, choose the correct rear tyre and we’ll try to do our best”, Marc commented.

Marquez’s Friday was disrupted by two crashes in FP2 but the Repsol Honda rider was pleased to have a much better feeling with his RC213V today.

“Waking up this morning, the body was a little bit lazy because yesterday the first crash hurt quite a lot. We improved a lot during the day. Yesterday, I was able to be fast but I was struggling with the feeling and today it felt much better, the same speed but a better feeling which is very important. I didn’t expect a 1:59 but when I put the soft rear tyre, I was pushing a lot. For tomorrow, the rhythm is not too bad but in warm-up we hope to do another step because many riders have a good pace.”