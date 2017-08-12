Massa ‘a very stable and dependable guy’ for Williams – Lowe

Felipe Massa can still get the job done in the right car, according to Paddy Lowe - Credit: Glenn Dunbar/Williams

Paddy Lowe believes that Felipe Massa can still get the job done if his Williams Martini Racing team can give him the car to do it in, with the veteran Brazilian looking to extend his four-year tenure with the team into 2018.

Massa currently sits eleventh in the Drivers’ Championship heading into the mid-season break having secured points in six races, the best of which were sixth place finishes in Australia and Bahrain, and chief technical officer Lowe admits the thirty-six-year-old is a pleasure to work with.

The Brazilian has also been very supportive of Lance Stroll in the second seat as the eighteen-year-old Canadian adapts to live in Formula 1, and Lowe says that this is another positive attribute the Brazilian possesses.

“Felipe is world champion material, we saw that from the season he was briefly world champion,” said Lowe to Motorsport.com. “He is clearly very talented and it’s a great pleasure to work with him and find out how he works.

“He’s a fantastic guy to work with: enthusiastic, friendly, very supportive of Lance and the learning that Lance needs to go through.

“He’s fun to work with and a very stable and dependable guy to have on the other side of the garage. I think if we could give Felipe the right car, he could go and get the job done.”