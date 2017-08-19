Matsushita Eyeing Top Three to Earn Formula 1 Superlicence

Despite currently sitting sixth in the FIA Formula 2 Championship standings, Nobuharu Matsushita believes he can finish inside the top three in 2017, which will give him enough points to earn a Formula 1 Superlicence.

The Japanese racer, a protégé of Honda, tested a Formula 1 car for the first time at the Hungaroring when he ran with the Sauber F1 Team, wants to be on the Formula 1 grid next season, and he feels he and his ART Grand Prix squad can perform well enough in the remaining four rounds of the season to move up in the championship standings.

Matsushita, who has two wins to his name in 2017, sits thirty-two points behind third placed Artem Markelov heading into next weekend’s round at Spa-Francorchamps, with Nicholas Latifi and Luca Ghiotto in between them, but the Japanese racer is confident he can achieve his aim this season.

“This year my objective is to be in the top three of F2, to get the superlicence to do F1 next year,” said Matsushita on Motorsport.com. “I have to do well in F2, and we will see next year.

“I think it’s very possible. We had some difficult weekends before this weekend [in Hungary] but Spa is my favourite [track], the car will be very good also. I’m positive for the next races. I can do a good job I think.”