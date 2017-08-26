Max Verstappen: “I was really happy with my lap in Q3″

Max Verstappen felt he got the best out of today’s qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps to qualify fifth for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver managed to qualify ahead of Red Bull Racing team-mate Daniel Ricciardo with a 1:43.380s, a lap that was more than half a second quicker than the Australian driver, with the two drivers looking to be the best of the rest behind the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Scuderia Ferrari drivers, who were battling it out for pole position, but Verstappen was surprised how close Red Bull were to the Ferrari’s in Qualifying.

“I was really happy with my lap in Q3, it couldn’t have been better to be honest as I feel I put everything together and got the best performance out of the car possible,” said Verstappen. “I think the lap felt better than P5, last year I was P2 and I think it felt just as good this year, but I’m happy with the result anyway and would say it was a perfect qualifying.

“I am positively surprised we are so close to Ferrari, Lewis was way ahead but in the race I think we can be closer so perhaps a good result is possible.”

Verstappen prays for a change of the weather ahead of tomorrow’s race but admits that it’ll most likely be a dry race at Spa-Francorchamps.

“For now it looks like it will be a dry race so let’s hope that changes overnight and I think then we can fight properly,” said Verstappen.

With approximately over 70,000 Dutch fans expected to attend the race tomorrow in support for Verstappen, the Red Bull driver has said the support for him so far this weekend has been amazing.

“On my fast laps I was concentrating too much but on my in lap I could see the orange crowd and smoke from all the fans, this is amazing to see,” said Verstappen. “As I left the pit lane there was a guy on the fence in all orange waving me on, it’s awesome.”