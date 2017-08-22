Maximilian Günther: “The title remains my clear objective”

Maximilian Günther saw the eighteen-point advantage he took into the Zandvoort weekend overturned, and the German now sits eleven points behind Lando Norris after taking just two third place finishes and a seventh last weekend.

The Prema Powerteam driver felt he was unable to realise his full potential during either of the qualifying sessions held at the Dutch circuit, and with overtaking extremely difficult, he was forced to maintain position rather than progress, which meant he lost ground to Norris in each of the three races.

“The podium places bring important points with them, but second and third places are not what we set out to do,” said Günther. “I want to win more races, and the title remains my clear objective.

“We imagined the weekend at Zandvoort turning out differently. In qualifying, we had a lot of bad luck with yellow flags and traffic. The prospect of pole positions was definitely there. We could have started from the first row in all three races.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to realise our true potential due to the frustrating circumstances. Anyway, I made the best I could out of P4, P7 and P3 on the grid.”

Despite losing the lead in the championship, Günther still remains confident he can take the championship, although he knows Norris will be a tough nut to crack. The twenty-year-old is not looking to change his driving style, and remains unconcerned about the eleven-point gap, especially with three rounds of the season remaining.

“We’ll carry on in the same way as before,” said Günther. “We have three more race weekends ahead of us. Our aim is to come back very strongly and to lay down a marker.

“As far as my approach is concerned, I always try to get the maximum out of every situation. There is no reason to start driving more aggressively or less aggressively.

“I’m competing for the victory in every race, but it is not always possible to win. If the victory is there for the taking, I won’t be satisfied with third place.”