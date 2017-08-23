McLaren Confirms Stoffel Vandoorne For 2018 Season

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team have confirmed Stoffel Vandoorne will continue to race for the team for the 2018 season.

The twenty-five year old has been part of McLaren since 2013 when he joined the McLaren Young Driver Programme and made his F1 debut with the team at the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he scored his first F1 point.

Vandoorne joined the team full-time this year replacing Jenson Button. The Belgian scored his first points of the year at the Hungarian Grand Prix with a tenth place finish after a strong result from the Woking based team.

But ahead of Vandoorne’s home race at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, McLaren have announced that the Belgian will stay with the team for another year.

“I’m delighted that the team has now formally announced that I will continue to race for them next year, because I’ll be able to approach the second half of my rookie season with total focus on the job in hand: namely getting the very most I can out of my car, my engineers, and everything and everyone around me” said Vandoorne.

“I’ve already learned such a huge amount in the first half of my first season in Formula 1 – from my engineers, from my mechanics, from Eric Boullier, from Zak Brown and from Jonathan Neale, and also from Fernando Alonso, who is a brilliant driver and also an excellent team-mate.”

“Last but not least, I want to say thank you to McLaren’s partners and fans for their loyalty and enthusiasm – they are the best in the business – and also to McLaren’s Executive Committee Principals, Shaikh Mohammed and Mansour Ojjeh, who continue to put their faith in me.”