McLaren ‘managing our own expectations for Monza’, says Boullier

Eric Boullier is managing McLaren's expectations heading to Monza but expects to see the team's fighting spirit come to the fore. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

McLaren-Honda Formula 1 Team‘s racing director, Eric Boullier, is managing his team’s expectations as the struggling McLaren/Honda partnership heads to yet another power-hungry circuit – the Autodromo Nazionale Monza – for the 2017 Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren struggled last time out in Belgium with the down-on-power Honda power unit highlighting itself as McLaren’s major weakness once again. Whilst expecting similar issues at Monza, Boullier is keen to go racing at the always spectacular autodromo.

“The Italian Grand Prix is always a ‘must-see’ for any racing fan, and Fernando [Alonso], Stoffel [Vandoorne] and McLaren all have very happy memories of great victories there.

“There’s a huge amount of history at Monza and the venue holds an important place in the calendar: scene of legendary drivers, hugely passionate fans and incredible racing.

“This weekend will also be the last time we’ll see the McLaren Brand Centre this year, as we conclude the final race of the European season and head east to Asia.”

McLaren are in the midst of a tough period within the 2017 season as back-to-back weekends with the sport’s most power-hungry circuits highlight the gap between McLaren and the front of the field. Boullier, however, is keen to point to the Woking-based outfit’s “fighting spirit” as they head to a venue they last won at in 2012.

“The double-header of Spa and Monza are an incredible combination, but one which we knew we would find challenging.

“Spa was undoubtedly exactly that for us, and although we are certainly managing our own expectations for Monza, we also go to Italy with our usual fighting spirit, and will work together as a team to get as much as we can from the weekend.

“It’s clear to see there’s still a lot of work to be done before we can feel confident on these kind of power-hungry circuits. However, but we look forward to hearing and witnessing the support from the passionate Italian fans, and as usual will give it our all, not only to get the best possible result, but also enjoy our final racing sojourn in Europe of 2017.”