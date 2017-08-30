Monza ‘another quick track on which we expect to do well’ – Mallya

Sahara Force India F1 Team principal Vijay Mallya expects the team to continue their excellent season and put the inter-team clash at Spa-Francorchamps behind them ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Force India’s race at the Belgian Grand Prix fell in disaster where drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon collided into each other on the run towards Eau Rouge, costing the team valuable points.

The team will hope to put the disappointment at Spa behind them and focus to recover points back at Monza this weekend.

“It’s hard to look back on the race at Spa, knowing we had the pace to score a lot of points, and came away with only two. At least we are back on track this weekend and we get an immediate chance to put the disappointment behind us” said Mallya.

“Monza is another quick track on which we expect to do well: like in Baku and Montreal, the layout of the track should play to our strengths.”

The Silverstone-based team currently sit fourth in the Constructors’ Standings with 103 points. A healthy gap separates them from fifth place Williams Martini Racing, but Mallya insist that points are still important in latter end of the season.

“At this stage of the season, it’s crucial we make the most of every opportunity to score points.” he said.

Following the clash between Perez and Ocon, the team has since then imposed a new team order policy designed to prevent any repeats in the future.

“We have made both drivers aware of the new team policy designed to prevent incidents like the ones in Spa from reoccurring. As a team, we have a responsibility to defend our position and I am sure we will finish the season without any further issues.”

The team aims to continue their competitive season with a positive result at Monza, a track where Force India have fond memories of in 2009 where the team achieved a second place start and fourth place finish with Adrian Sutil.

“We have been competitive on every track so far and we intend to continue our strong season with another good performance in Monza.”