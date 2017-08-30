Monza has a ‘really special atmosphere’ – Hulkenberg

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg recovered from a slow start to the Belgian Grand Prix weekend to finish in sixth place, gaining valuable points for the team.

For the first time this year, it looked as though Hulkenberg would be beaten in qualifying by team-mate Jolyon Palmer, but a gearbox failure for the Brit meant that Hulkenberg kept his perfect record in qualifying.

He attributed the difficulty he faced at the beginning of the weekend to car set-up issues, but he recovered from this on Sunday, where he battled for position with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

“It was a good and successful end to quite a tricky weekend. We struggled a little bit on Friday and Saturday as we made changes to find the right setup and balance for my car.

On race day I was much happier as once again we’ve shown we are the fourth quickest team, it’s looking very positive. Once we get the balance and harmony where we want it to be the results seem to follow. The team have been doing a great job, it’s more points in the pocket for us which is satisfying. It’s important now to keep the momentum going, rack up the points and close the gap to our competitors.

Looking forward to this weekend’s race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Hulkenberg commented that even though at times it can be uncomfortable to drive the historic track, the high-speed nature of the circuit makes it a firm favourite with many of the drivers.

“It’s a unique place; incredibly special and holds a lot of history. In terms of the actual track, it’s a high-speed layout which means a low downforce configuration for the car, to favour top speed.

Having such low downforce becomes uncomfortable sometimes as the car feels light and quite floaty, which can be a bit of a struggle. Monza features a lot of hard braking zones and boasts some legendary corner combinations such as the Lesmos and the Parabolica.

Italy has a really good buzz, and that gets even better during the Grand Prix weekend in Monza. It’s a really special atmosphere. I love the whole park and area surrounding the track too.

I like my food and, of course, eating a good pizza is mandatory during the weekend! The Italian lifestyle is really cool there and you can feel their passion around town.”