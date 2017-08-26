Nico Hulkenberg: “It’s a good effort from the team”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg was very pleased with how qualifying turned out at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with the German driver managing to qualify seventh on the grid.

Hulkenberg was the best of the rest behind the Red Bull Racing‘s, Scuderia Ferrari‘s and Mercedes AMG Petronas‘ on the grid ahead of tomorrow’s race, with the German able to get ahead of both Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers.

Both Renault cars managed to get into Qualifying 3 for the first time this season since Bahrain, but issues with Jolyon Palmer‘s car meant Hulkenberg was the only Renault to set a Q3 lap time, achieving a seventh place start.

“I’m very pleased with qualifying as I haven’t been able to get the set-up exactly where I wanted it, yet I could still get a P7 time when it mattered” said Hulkenberg.

“We were still working on set-up today as I haven’t been able to find that sweet spot where everything’s working at its best. I still don’t think we found the best solution, yet I was very positively surprised that we could squeeze a P7 out of it.”

With Palmer starting tenth for tomorrow’s race, both Renault cars have a possible shout for their first double points of the season, with Hulkenberg having so far scored all of the team’s points in 2017.

“It’s a good effort from the team; tomorrow’s going to be a full race,” said Hulkenberg. “It’ll be head down and pedal hard.”