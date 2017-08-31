Niko Kari to Lose Red Bull Backing at end of 2017

Niko Kari will lose the backing of the Red Bull Junior Team at the end of 2017, the young Finn has revealed.

The seventeen-year-old has not had the season that Red Bull had wanted him to have, with only one podium finish in the opening ten races of the current GP3 Series season at Silverstone, and he current sits tenth in the championship with his Arden International team.

Red Bull will continue to back Kari until the end of the season, but the Finn is not too disheartened, and is hopeful of continuing his career in 2018, although he does not know where he will be racing or with who.

“Yeah it is true – I’m leaving the Red Bull junior team,” said Kari to Autosport. “But it is motorsport, I’ve just got to focus on my own job, keep getting better and just try to find good sponsors and companionships for next year and try to find the money and then see what happens.

“He [Helmut Marko] has made the decision, but I can keep the colours of Red Bull until the end of the season and see what happens next year. [I’ve] just got to focus on my own job getting good results from the last races of the year, and that’s my main target.

“We should have some good partners which have already been with me [for] a long time, and I also hope that we can find some more so I can continue my dream and go ahead from there.

“Obviously it would be really nice to get the money for next year and try to find a good team, [with] which I can set my targets as high as possible.”