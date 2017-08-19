Norris Amongst Nine to take Grid Penalties for Yellow Flag Offences

Lando Norris has lost his race two pole position at Zandvoort after he and eight other drivers were penalised post-qualifying for yellow flag offences.

The Carlin driver had set the best time of the weekend of 1:28.038s during qualifying at the Dutch circuit, but has been handed a two-place grid penalty for insufficiently slowing down when the yellow flags flew after David Beckmann spun at turn ten.

Instead, pole position will be taken by Prema Powerteam’s Callum Ilott, who will be joined on the front row by Jake Hughes of Hitech Grand Prix, while Norris will start on the inside of row two.

Also penalised for the same offence were Norris’ team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg, championship leader Maximilian Günther of Prema Powerteam, Hitech Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin and Guan Yu Zhou of Prema Powerteam, who qualified fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, while Joel Eriksson (from tenth), Ralf Aron (eleventh), Marino Sato (seventeenth) and Ameya Vaidyanathan (nineteenth) were also found guilty.

Despite causing the spin, Motopark’s Beckmann is set to be a beneficiary of the penalties, as will Harrison Newey of Van Amersfoort Racing after the duo qualified initially in eighth and ninth, while Jehan Daruvala and Mick Schumacher from twelfth and thirteenth are also set to move up the order. As a result of their penalties, Sato and Vaidyanathan will now line-up at the very rear of the field.