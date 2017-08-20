Norris Extends Championship Advantage after Zandvoort Walk in the Park

Lando Norris took further control of the championship after a second lights-to-flag victory of the weekend at Zandvoort on Sunday.

The British racer controlled the race from the front, pulling out a gap on his rivals with apparent ease to win by 6.646 seconds from Carlin team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg.

The result, coupled with Maximilian Günther’s third place finish means that Norris leaves the Netherlands with an eleven point advantage with three rounds of the season remaining having come into the weekend with an eighteen point deficit.

Günther put pressure on Habsburg early on but the Austrian was able to pull away to the tune of 4.884 seconds in the closing laps, leaving the Prema Powerteam driver alone in third, while his team-mate Guan Yu Zhou was not far behind in fourth.

But there was disappointment for British racer Callum Ilott, who was battling with Zhou for fourth after a great start from seventh on the grid, only for him to be forced into the pits twice, the second time to retire from the race.

Jake Hughes withstood race long pressure from a long gaggle of cars to claim fifth for Hitech Grand Prix, but the Briton was more than half a minute down on race winner Norris at the end of the twenty-four lap race.

Pedro Piquet had one real opportunity to pass Hughes during the race, but the Van Amersfoort Racing driver was unable to make the move stick around the outside of turn one, and was forced to settle for sixth, ahead of team-mate Harrison Newey, who kept both drivers ahead of him honest throughout.

Ralf Aron was another driver to come under attack, with the Estonian withstanding the pressure from first Nikita Mazepin and then Joey Mawson to take eighth for Hitech Grand Prix, with Mawson capitalising on a banging of wheels between Aron and Mazepin to claim ninth.

Mick Schumacher just missed out on the points for Prema Powerteam, finishing just behind Mazepin, while Joel Eriksson’s championship hopes took another big blow as the Swede could only finish twelfth, ahead of Motopark team-mate David Beckmann and Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala.

Zandvoort Race 3 Result