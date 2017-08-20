European Formula 3

Norris Extends Championship Advantage after Zandvoort Walk in the Park

Lando Norris was victorious in race three at Zandvoort - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Lando Norris took further control of the championship after a second lights-to-flag victory of the weekend at Zandvoort on Sunday.

The British racer controlled the race from the front, pulling out a gap on his rivals with apparent ease to win by 6.646 seconds from Carlin team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg.

The result, coupled with Maximilian Günther’s third place finish means that Norris leaves the Netherlands with an eleven point advantage with three rounds of the season remaining having come into the weekend with an eighteen point deficit.

Günther put pressure on Habsburg early on but the Austrian was able to pull away to the tune of 4.884 seconds in the closing laps, leaving the Prema Powerteam driver alone in third, while his team-mate Guan Yu Zhou was not far behind in fourth.

But there was disappointment for British racer Callum Ilott, who was battling with Zhou for fourth after a great start from seventh on the grid, only for him to be forced into the pits twice, the second time to retire from the race.

Jake Hughes withstood race long pressure from a long gaggle of cars to claim fifth for Hitech Grand Prix, but the Briton was more than half a minute down on race winner Norris at the end of the twenty-four lap race.

Pedro Piquet had one real opportunity to pass Hughes during the race, but the Van Amersfoort Racing driver was unable to make the move stick around the outside of turn one, and was forced to settle for sixth, ahead of team-mate Harrison Newey, who kept both drivers ahead of him honest throughout.

Ralf Aron was another driver to come under attack, with the Estonian withstanding the pressure from first Nikita Mazepin and then Joey Mawson to take eighth for Hitech Grand Prix, with Mawson capitalising on a banging of wheels between Aron and Mazepin to claim ninth.

Mick Schumacher just missed out on the points for Prema Powerteam, finishing just behind Mazepin, while Joel Eriksson’s championship hopes took another big blow as the Swede could only finish twelfth, ahead of Motopark team-mate David Beckmann and Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala.

Zandvoort Race 3 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
131Lando NorrisGBRCarlin35:44.299s
262Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin+6.646s
33Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam+11.530s
48Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam+15.058s
534Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix+31.078s
65Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing+31.541s
717Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+31.936s
87Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix+32.461s
996Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing+32.817s
1099Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix+32.976s
1125Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam+33.607s
121Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark+34.109s
1355David BeckmannGERMotopark+34.606s
1427Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin+35.174s
1547Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark+38.441s
1611Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix+39.655s
1733Marino SatoJAPMotopark+40.533s
1821Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin+58.724s
RET53Callum IlottGBRPrema PowerteamRetired

