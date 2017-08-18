European Formula 3

Norris Secures Opening Zandvoort Pole; Habsburg on Front Row

Lando Norris took pole position for race one at Zandvoort - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer

Lando Norris secured another pole position as the Briton denied Carlin team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg by just 0.012 seconds at Zandvoort on Friday.

After three consecutive poles at Spa-Francorchamps last time out (he started fourth in race three thanks to a penalty), the McLaren Formula 1 Team junior driver set a best time of 1:28.362s to pace the field, with Habsburg – who take his maiden win in Belgium three weeks ago – joining him on the front row.

After a couple of race weekends qualifying well down the field, Joel Eriksson found some form to qualify third for Motopark, while championship leader Maximilian Günther will start fourth for Prema Powerteam, having earlier set the pace during free practice at the Dutch circuit.

Günther beat his team-mate Callum Ilott by just 0.001 seconds, with the Briton ultimately settling for fifth, with Ralf Aron an excellent sixth for Hitech Grand Prix ahead of Motopark’s David Beckmann.

Prema Powerteam duo Guan Yu Zhou and Mick Schumacher were eighth and ninth respectively, with Hitech Grand Prix’s Jake Hughes completing the top ten.

Hitech are back to full strength this weekend, with Japanese racer Tadasuke Makino, who missed the Spa-Francorchamps round due to injury, back in alongside Aron, Hughes and Nikita Mazepin. The Honda-protégé could only qualify eighteenth however, ahead only of Carlin’s Ameya Vaidyanathan.

Zandvoort Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
131Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:28.362
262Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:28.374
31Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:28.442
43Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:28.520
553Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:28.521
67Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:28.644
755David BeckmannGERMotopark1:28.735
88Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:28.762
925Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:28.766
1034Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:28.824
115Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.908
1217Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.935
1327Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:28.940
1499Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:29.069
1596Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.159
1647Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:29.304
1733Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:29.891
1811Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:30.038
1921Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:31.045

