Nyck de Vries: “I am happy with our first weekend together”

Nyck de Vries had a great first weekend at Racing Engineering following his switch from Rapax, and ended it with a second place finish in the Sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Dutchman was delighted with his first outing with the Spanish team after replacing Louis Delétraz, qualifying sixth before following home team-mate Gustav Malja in fifth in the Feature race, before shadowing race winner Sergio Sette Câmara in Sunday’s Sprint race.

“I am happy with our first weekend together and that we immediately made it on to the podium,” said de Vries. “The team supported me well all weekend long and I am very impressed by their work approach, professionalism and structure.

“We did it together in order to be there from the beginning and we hope to continue with this momentum for the rest of the season to gain more podiums and even wins.”

De Vries was happy to give the team their best result of the season so far, beating Malja’s third place in Monaco, but he admitted that but for the safety car at the end of the race, caused when Nobuharu Matsushita crashed heavily at Raidillon, he could have challenged Sette Câmara for the win.

“They’ve had a difficult first half of the season, so obviously I’m happy to give them a podium,” said de Vries on fiaformula2.com. “I think we could have challenged Sergio for the win in the end, but obviously he deserves it and hopefully we can keep progressing and get more results like this.”