Ocon Seeking Perez Talks after Belgian Grand Prix Clashes

Esteban Ocon will seek talks with team-mate Sergio Perez after the duo twice collided during the Belgian Grand Prix, which cost them a good haul of points.

It is the second time this season where the two Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers have clashed, with the two colliding during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but in Belgium, Perez twice appeared to move across on Ocon, pushing him into the wall on the run down to Eau Rouge.

They got away with it on lap one without damage, but the second time saw Ocon lose part of his front wing while Perez suffered a puncture, and for the Frenchman, it was too much to take as he saw no reason why the Mexican would endanger both of their races.

“On lap one there was a very close moment with my team-mate going into Eau Rouge,” said Ocon. “I can accept this because it was the start of the race and we were three wide, even though I got squeezed into the wall.

“The second contact with Sergio was too much. He squeezed me towards the wall again, made contact with my front wing, and risked both our races for no reason. It has cost the team points and it’s difficult for me to understand why he was so aggressive.

“I will take the time to speak to him alone and share my point of view. It’s a shame because we were in a strong position with a competitive car and we should have scored even more points from this race.”