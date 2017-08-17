Ocon Striving for First Podium Finish amid Strong 2017 Campaign

Esteban Ocon is looking to claim his first F1 podium sooner rather than later - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Esteban Ocon believes he has made a ‘massive step’ forward this season, and has a much better feeling and understanding of what is needed from him to be a front-line Formula 1 driver.

The Frenchman made the switch from the now-defunct Manor Racing MRT squad to the Sahara Force India F1 Team in 2017, and has scored points in ten of the opening eleven races, with the only glitch coming around the streets of Monaco, where he finished twelfth.

Ocon insists he will continue his pursuit of perfection, and is now aiming to take his first podium finish of his Formula 1 career, with the 2015 GP3 Series champion currently having a best finish of fifth at this year’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“If you look at [the pace in] Australia there was a massive step until now,” said Ocon. “In the first five races I was continuously improving, then the fine details is the rest that you need to improve and I’m starting to get this.

“This takes a bit more time obviously, and yes, I’m just learning all the time, and I will not lift off until I get my podium!”

Ocon feels completely at ease with his Silverstone-based employers as he continues his first full season in the sport, and will be looking to add to his forty-five points at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August, the venue of his Grand Prix debut in 2016.

“I’m quite happy with how the season went at the moment,” insisted Ocon. “The target was to be scoring points in every race and that’s what we’re doing, [apart from] in Monaco where we were a bit unlucky.

“I feel more and more comfortable with the team each time I get into the car and with each race I do, and now I will start being on tracks I know, which helps me as well, which is good.

“I look forward to what the rest of the season brings, but at the moment I’m happy with what I’ve done.”