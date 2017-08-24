Positive Memories for Vinales on Silverstone Return

Maverick Vinales is looking forward to racing once again at the scene of his maiden MotoGP victory twelve months ago although he doesn’t believe his 2016 success will have any bearing on this weekend. The Spaniard stormed to victory aboard the Suzuki last season but has found life slightly tougher going recently with Yamaha, having gone six races without a win.

The source of Movistar Yamaha’s problems appears to be their relative inability to maximise the Michelin tyres compared to Honda and Ducati and Vinales know the French rubber will play a key role in the outcome here too.

“It’s great to come back to here to a circuit that has good memories from last year when I was quite strong, especially in the race. But anyway, it’s a different year and a different story. I think it’s important to start the weekend pushing 100% and trying to give the maximum. It’s important this year with the tyres to understand which one we want to choose.”

Since Austria, Yamaha tested at Misano in Italy and Vinales was happy with the work carried out there which he hopes will reap rewards at Silverstone.

“In Misano, it was really good because I felt good with the bike the whole day. We’ll see if we can continue this in Silverstone. It’s difficult to make a set-up that works not only over the bumps but also the rest of the track so you have to analyse but you also have to work really hard.”