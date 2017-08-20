Indycar

Power ahead of Pagenaud in Final Practice as Penske Show some Pocono Pace

Will Power was quickest in second practice at Pocono Raceway - Credit: Bret Kelley / IndyCar

Will Power paced the field in final practice at Pocono Raceway on Saturday as Team Penske finally showed some pace this weekend at the ‘Tricky Triangle’.

The Australian, the defending Pocono race winner, set the best time of the session of 41.6100s to lead team-mate and defending series champion Simon Pagenaud by just 0.0217 seconds.

Third and fourth respectively were Chip Ganassi Racing duo Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan, while the other two Team Penske cars were inside the top six, with Helio Castroneves fifth despite crashing during his qualifying effort earlier in the day, and championship leader Josef Newgarden sixth.

Marco Andretti was the best of the Andretti Autosport drivers in seventh ahead of Dale Coyne Racing’s Esteban Gutierrez, who continues to improve as he attacks his first superspeedway this weekend, while Sebastian Saavedra, racing this weekend for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports following Mikhail Aleshin’s departure from the team, was ninth.

Alexander Rossi completed the top ten for Andretti Herta Autosport, just ahead of Takuma Sato, who secured pole position earlier in the day for Andretti Autosport, and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe.

Ed Carpenter turned his first laps since his crash during the first practice session that prevented him from attempting a qualifying effort, but Ryan Hunter-Reay was absent after his own crash during qualifying, with the American having been transported to hospital for further checks after complaining of a painful hip.

Pocono Raceway Free Practice 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
112Will PowerAUSTeam Penske41.6100
21Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske41.6317
38Max ChiltonGBRChip Ganassi Racing41.6423
410Tony KanaanBRZChip Ganassi Racing41.6484
53Helio CastronevesBRZTeam Penske41.6702
62Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske41.7348
727Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Autosport41.7800
818Esteban GutierrezMEXDale Coyne Racing41.8003
97Sebastian SaavedraCOLSchmidt Peterson Motorsports41.8183
1098Alexander RossiUSAAndretti Herta Autosport41.8410
1126Takuma SatoJAPAndretti Autosport41.8671
125James HinchcliffeCANSchmidt Peterson Motorsports41.8690
1314Carlos MunozCOLAJ Foyt Enterprises41.8864
149Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi Racing41.8872
1521JR HildebrandUSAEd Carpenter Racing41.9665
1620Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter Racing42.0055
174Conor DalyUSAAJ Foyt Enterprises42.0633
1883Charlie KimballUSAChip Ganassi Racing42.0726
1988Gabby ChavesUSAHarding Racing42.1017
2019Ed JonesUAEDale Coyne Racing42.1743
2115Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing42.2669
2228Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti AutosportNo Time

