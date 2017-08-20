Prema Would Consider F1 Team should Customer Car Rulings Change

Prema Racing would consider a F1 team should the rules on customer cars be relaxed - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Should Formula 1 relax it’s regulations with regards to customer cars, Prema Racing would be interesting in joining the grid with a single-car entry, according to team boss Rene Rosin.

Currently, Formula 1 forbids customer cars, and mandates that each team design their own cars and field two cars, but should Formula 1’s new owners Liberty Media relax these rules, then FIA Formula 2 Championship frontrunners Prema would be interested in joining the grid.

Rosin admits it would be a dream for his outfit to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1, but for now his focus remains on his teams in F2, FIA European Formula 3 and ADAC and Italian Formula 4.

“Formula 1 is a dream for every team; not only for drivers, but also for engineers,” said Rosin to Motorsport.com. “Of course I know that it’s a dream, and it would be really difficult to obtain it.

“There needs to be a lot of changes in the structures of motorsport to do something to arrive at that point. It depends on how everything is organised, and in the case of a customer car I think it’s possible to be organised.

“But of course with the situation as it is today, no – it’s something that needs to be planned, needs to be agreed and needs to be developed, also in terms of regulations.”