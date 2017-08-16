Prestone To Continue BRC Sponsorship In 2018

Title Sponsors of the MSA British Rally Championship, coolant brand Prestone, have confirmed they will continue their support of the series in 2018.

The company which sells a range of car care products including screen wash and antifreeze began supporting Britain’s leading rally championship this season and after a successful debut season, the firm will continue with their sponsorship into next year, with Head of Marketing of Prestone, Claire Fenton welcome the new deal.

“Following a hugely successful 2017 season we are incredibly excited to be able to support the British Rally Championship for a second year,” said Fenton. “Our team has really got on board with the championship, with us all becoming big fans.

“It’s been fantastic to be able to offer first fill of Prestone to a number of drivers and then follow their progress across the season. The continued sponsorship really cements our partnership with the BRC; we can’t wait to get back into the service park in 2018.”

Managing Director of the British Rally Championship, Ben Taylor, is happy that Prestone have continued their partnership with the championship, and feels that they have seen the value of the series is worth the investment.

“We are delighted that Prestone has seen the value and success that the partnership with the BRC offers,” said Taylor. “The Prestone team have really rolled their sleeves up and got stuck in to supporting the championship – engaging with our teams, events, competitors and spectators – and next month they will even take the BRC into Tesco with a new dual-branded pack.

“To secure the continued backing of such a major brand is a huge endorsement for us and enables us to push forward with the development of the championship to make it even stronger in 2018.”

Prestone engage heavily with fans as part of the sponsorship deal, with features such as the Prestone Rally Simulator enabling supporters at each round of the championship attempt to beat professional BRC drivers and win prizes as a result.

The news comes days before the penultimate round of the season, the John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally, which takes place this weekend between August 18-19.