Quinn Takes Honours as Championship Leaders Faulter

It was a patient win from Alex Quinn at Rockingham as the main F4 British Championship rivals fell foul of bad luck with only one collecting a point.

Quinn records only his second win of the year, significantly closing the gap to points leader Jamie Caroline, who was forced to retire at the halfway stage. The result keeps him in contention as Hampus Ericsson records another Ford F4 Challenge Cup win.

Away from the start, all eyes were on the TRS Arden cars as Alex Quinn made a dominant start to pressure polesitter Patrik Pasma, even if he couldn’t make his way past. Teammate Oscar Piastri had started towards the back, but astounded many by gaining eight places on the first lap.

It wouldn’t last long though as contact with drivers saw him drop all the way to the back. He wasn’t the only championship leader to be affected though as Jamie Caroline was bumped to ninth as yesterdays race winner Linus Lundqvist ran wide dropping into the midfield.

Back at the front, Ayrton Simmons was holding up some drivers in third. Logan Sargeant would be the first to make the lunge, but failed to make his way past, dropping behind Oliver York. This would allow Pasma and Quinn to extend their advantage.

A damaged front wing for Caroline eventually saw him pit, though would be thankful Lundqvist and Piastri also ran outside the points.

A number of laps behind had frustrated Quinn, but the Arden driver was finally past Pasma in the closing laps of the race after running side-by-side through the middle sector. He’d edged his way past by Pif-Paf, soon extending his gap.

This ensured Quinn won by 1.5 seconds as Pasma and Simmons rounded out a surprising podium finish. A late race overtake from Sargeant saw the American get back past York as Hampus Ericsson won the Challenge Cup.

Ericsson had been pushed in the final laps by Olli Caldwell as the pair knew a class win was easily within sight, though the 15-year-old settled for seventh ahead of Sam Smelt‘s personal best.