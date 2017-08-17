Raikkonen “Not Happy With Results” But Satisfied Over Speed

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen says he’s satisfied with the speed he’s shown this year, but not with the results.

Raikkonen has collected 116 point so far this season with the inclusion of four podiums, two more than the total of last season.

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix saw the Finnish driver grab his first ever Pole Position since 2008. However, he has yet to pick up a win this season. Team-mate Sebastian Vettel currently has four wins under his belt and leads the championship ahead of next weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“Personally, I’m not happy with the results,” said Raikkonen when speaking to Motorsport.com about his driving so far this season.

“I want to win races, I want to be up there all the time and that hasn’t been the case this year too often.”

“I know when things are correct and there are quite a few things that happened and you pay the price for it. Driving-wise, I have the speed, so I’m not worried about that. It’s about putting things in the correct places.”

Ferrari are looking to keep both Raikkonen and Vettel on for 2018, with both driver’s contracts expire at the end of the current season.

“I’m not very happy where we have been finishing, considering all the races so far, but this is what we’ve got so far – we cannot change it,” Raikkonen said.

“Is that enough whatever happens in the future? I don’t know. We’ll see at some point. The team knows what I want. In the end, it’s up to them to choose whatever is best for them.”

Raikkonen hasn’t won a Grand Prix since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, but despite his drought of race wins in recent years, the Ferrari driver says he’s only interested in racing in Formula 1 if he can stay at the top.

“My only aim is to do well, that’s the only reason I’m here, not anything else,” he said. “It’s not because I want to be just part of it – that’s the complete other end of the story.”

“It’s not always fun when it’s not going well, but that’s how it is.”

“It depends on many things. Speed-wise, we have it, but it’s not enough if you have the speed if the rest doesn’t go as you had hoped.”