Robert Kubica: “It’s too early to say what the next step might be”

Robert Kubica has completed his first taste of a modern Formula 1 car with Renault Sport Formula 1 Team on the second day of the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test.

The Polish driver was given a enthusiastic backing from the fans at the Hungaroring, and completed 142 laps and set the fourth fastest time with a 1:18.572s.

Kubica’s fastest time on the Ultrasoft Pirelli tyres was a few tenths off Jolyon Palmer‘s fastest time in Qualifying during the Hungarian Grand Prix, but his lap was set on the Supersoft tyres.

“It was a fantastic feeling for me to be here today in the R.S.17 and also it was amazing to see so many fans come to see me out on track, so thank you to all of them. It has been an incredible journey to this point, where I have answered many questions to myself.” commented Kubica after the test.

“I learnt a lot about the latest generation car, as there are a reasonable amount of differences between it and the Formula 1 cars I have driven in the past. The car is certainly wider than before. I was able to work through the team’s programme methodically and I think we made good progress. Certainly my understanding of the R.S.17 and the 2017 tyres came on a lot.”

Renault ran multiple programmes with Kubica today, testing Aero around the front and rear wheels, front wing aero mapping, a driver evaluation test on different compounds and on long and short runs.

Despite being his first running with a modern V6 Hybrid F1 car, Kubica assist that it is too early to tell what happens next over a possible comeback in F1.

“After today, it’s too early to say what the next step might be,” said Kubica. “For now, I owe a big thanks to everyone at Renault Sport Formula One Team for making this test happen.”

Renault Sporting Director Alan Permane said that Kubica provided great feedback and gathered valuable data for the next few races after the summer break.

“It’s been a full and productive day with over two Grands Prix worth of laps completed,” said Permane. “We worked through a comprehensive programme and Robert was able to give us great feedback.

“The R.S.17 ran faultlessly, even with the extreme temperatures we faced out on track. We have accumulated a lot of data over the past two days to add to the lessons learnt in the Grand Prix here, so we have scope to further optimise the car looking to the next Grands Prix after the summer shutdown.”