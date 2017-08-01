Romain Grosjean’s race “compromised at the first corner”

Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean had a weekend to forget at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as a first corner contact with Nico Hulkenberg compromised his entire race.

The Frenchman had to retire early, and on top of that, the team was fined for a twisted wheel nut, making it a tough weekend overall.

“Not much to say about the race, to be fair,” commented a fairly despondent Grosjean. “It was compromised at the first corner when I was hit.”

Things when from bad to worse throughout the race for Grosjean, and in the end, it was decided by the team that it was safer to stop the car early, rather than continue running in an unsafe manner.

“Then we had a puncture, and then we had a loose wheel, so we had to stop the car and not take any risks. When you have a tough weekend you then want to jump back in, get back on the horse.”

Grosjean, like many other drivers, is now looking forwards to the summer break, especially after what was potentially the worst weekend for the team so far this season.

“The break will be good for everyone, but we need to understand what we can do to avoid this kind of weekend.“