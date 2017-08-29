Sacha Fenestraz: “Flipping like that was a real shock”

Sacha Fenestraz recovered from being upside down on the final lap of race one to close out the weekend with a victory in race two at Paul Ricard.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver had led up until the final lap on Saturday but found himself the victim of an optimistic move by Robert Shwartzman at the chicane on the Mistral Straight, which pitched the French-Argentine driver into a roll, and he ended up upside down on the outside of the track.

Shwartzman was penalised for the incident, which lost him the race win, and he was also penalised from the same position on Sunday, though this time for a technical offence out of his control, which promoted Fenestraz to the victory.

“It was really good to get the win in the second race, we deserved it after what happened the day before,” said Fenestraz. “It was a silly move. He tried to overtake me and touched me and I just flew and flipped over.

“It was scary. I’ve never had a crash before and my first one saw me roll! I was expecting another car to hit me as I was rolling, but thankfully no one did.

“Luckily, I was fine. My knee hurt a bit, but I didn’t think about it when I went back out the next day. The team had to change everything with the car – they did an amazing job to get it back together.

“It’s great to be in the lead still, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

Fenestraz heads the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship standings by twenty-seven points from Will Palmer leaving France, and with six races of the season to go, he hopes to continue the momentum from a strong weekend at Paul Ricard into the races at Spa-Francorchamps and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“We were really fast again this weekend and even after all the changes that needed to take place we were still really fast,” said Fenestraz. “It showed how well the team did. There were a few problems with the gearbox and clutch, but I managed to keep going.

“Flipping like that was a real shock, but the past is in the past, I’m sure he didn’t mean it. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into the next round and take the points again that keep me at the top.”