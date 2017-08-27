Sargeant Takes Long Overdue Win in Final Rockingham Race

Starting from pole it was a golden opportunity for Logan Sargeant to finally get rid of his elephant in the room, keeping out of trouble, to claim his first F4 British Championship win in the third Rockingham race.

Sargeant leaves the weekend third in the overall title battle, after a disaster for many of his rivals allowed the Carlin driver to close the gap to second place with two rounds left of the season.

A strong start had allowed the American to stay ahead in the opening stages as his rivals squabbled behind. The quick starting Oliver York soon settled into second, but with older scrub tyres soon found himself on the back-foot.

Oscar Piastri completing a tumultuous weekend in the pits, ensuring the road was clear for Sargeant to win by over three seconds and reduce his gap to the Australian to 5.5 points.

Behind him, York proved he was more than qualified to compete at the front, holding off championship leader Jamie Caroline for almost the whole race with the pair completing the podium.

Caroline though had not had it easy himself, with Linus Lundqvist pressuring in the early stages before the Swede was overtaken by Ayrton Simmons. The TRS Arden driver then went after Caroline, attempting a lunge into Tarzan but ultimately losing ground, needing to edge Lundqvist off in order to maintain fourth.

Hampus Ericsson would eventually take an easy sixth as Ford F4 Challenge Cup rival Olli Caldwell was forced to pit with technical issues. This promoted Alex Quinn up to seventh during a up-and-down weekend for the 16-year-old.

Rounding out the top ten was Manuel Sulaiman, rookie driver Sam Smelt and Patrik Pasma some seconds back from the group in front.

Championship Points: Caroline – 364; Piastri – 289.5; Sargeant – 283; Quinn – 255; Lundqvist – 239.5; York – 215.5; Simmons – 206.5; Pasma – 142.5; Webb (CC) – 68; Massaad – 66.