Sauber boys ready to get back on track at the Belgian GP

The Sauber F1 Team will be looking to up their game in the second part of the season, and that starts with this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, where they will introduce a new floor as part of their scheduled aerodynamic update.

Driver Marcus Ericsson is looking forward to getting back to racing after a relaxing break, at a track he considers challenging but a high point of the season.

“It is good to be back in motion after having had some time to rest during my holidays.

“We are off to Spa this weekend, which is definitely one of the highlights of the year. It is a good challenge because of all of the high-speed corners, especially the famous Eau Rouge corner.

“The weather usually plays a big role there, so that should add an extra spark to the weekend.”

Team-mate Pascal Wehrlein is also raring to go after the recent time out, and is confident of achieving better results in the second half of the year.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is one the German loves to drive, as it is both challenging and thrilling for the driver.

“It’s great to get in the car again after the summer break. I took some time to reflect on the first part of the season and feel confident returning to the track with a boost of energy.

“Our first stop will be Spa-Francorchamps – the track is famous for its interesting corners and it is both fun and demanding to drive there. The atmosphere is always great and the fans are incredibly passionate.”