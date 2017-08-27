Sebastian Vettel ‘very happy’ with New Ferrari Contract Extension

Sebastian Vettel has signed a new contract with Ferrari to cover up until the 2020 season - Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel was delighted to secure his future with the Scuderia Ferrari team after the news broke on Saturday that the German had signed an extension to his contract to take him up until the end of the 2020 season.

The current Drivers’ Championship leader put pen to paper to extend his stay with the Maranello-based team for a further three seasons, having originally joined the squad at the beginning of 2015 after leaving Red Bull Racing.

He has won seven races in that time, four of which have come in the current campaign, with his consistent results seeing him sit fourteen points clear of Lewis Hamilton heading into this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel is determined to secure the championship with the team, with his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen the last driver to win the Drivers’ crown with Ferrari a decade ago in 2007.

“As for the extension of my contract with Ferrari, I am very happy for that,” said Vettel. “I love this team. Two years ago we said we wanted to get back on top and I think we are on the right road.

“We aren’t where we want to be yet, but we are striving for the top. I am very happy we keep working together. I want to achieve a lot with Ferrari and think it’s the same on the other side. And I want to keep racing in red!”