Sebastian Vettel: “I need to do my job and I know I can go faster”

Sebastian Vettel was shaded by Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen throughout free practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but he felt that his SF70H has the capability of going much faster than he showed.

The German, who leads the Drivers’ Championship by fourteen points over Lewis Hamilton heading into the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, ended up third fastest in the morning behind his team-mate and championship rival, while he was down in fifth in the afternoon as both Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen moved ahead of him.

But despite this, Vettel feels there is nothing to be worried about and he is expecting the pace during the rest of the weekend to be much better, providing he can do his job properly!

“I am not entirely happy but overall I think the car is OK,” said Vettel. “We just need to put a little bit more together. This is a nice track and the cars have more grip, so it is more fun. It should be nice tomorrow even if I don’t know what the weather will be like.

“This is a long track, so it is not that easy to put everything together. I didn’t really find the rhythm today but the long run was better. So, overall the car is capable of being fast, but we need to get it right. I need to do my job and I know I can go faster.

“On Friday it is always difficult to judge the situation, because on Saturday it seems that everyone makes a step forward. If we can do that, then we can be very close. We are here to give a hard time to our competitors”.