Sebastian Vettel: “Our performance at Spa has given us hope”

Sebastian Vettel feels the pace the Scuderia Ferrari team showed during last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix gives him a lot of hope that they can be a match for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team this weekend in Italy.

The German finished a close second to Lewis Hamilton at Spa-Francorchamps and now arrives at the venue he secured his maiden Formula 1 race victory back in 2008, when he triumphed at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with Scuderia Toro Rosso.

He has also won the race twice whilst with Red Bull Racing but has yet to secure a win for Ferrari in Italy, and whilst the track this year appears to favour his rivals, the current championship leader is hopeful of a strong weekend in front of the Tifosi.

“This is an important GP that the whole team appreciates, so we’re going to enjoy it,” said Vettel. “Tomorrow we’ll see how many people will be here. Today is only Thursday, but while I was walking around the track, there were many people already.

“This track for me is special. The feeling is strong here as I got my first Formula 1 victory here. On paper, it looks like a circuit that suits our competitors better than us, because of its layout. But our performance at Spa has given us hope.”