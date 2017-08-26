Sergio Perez: “I am a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3”

Sergio Perez felt seventh place was his for the taking but for Kimi Raikkonen’s mistake ahead of him costing him a couple of tenths of a second on his fastest lap at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team racer felt he was too close to Raikkonen when he made his mistake at turn nine, and because of the time lost, he fell behind Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver Nico Hülkenberg, although he did manage to out-qualify team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Perez hopes to avoid trouble on the opening lap on Sunday in Belgium and will be looking to bring the car home for more points, which would be the tenth time inside the top ten in the opening twelve races should it happen.

“I am a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3,” said Perez. “I was close to Raikkonen in sector one, but when he aborted his lap in sector two I ended up being too close to him.

“As a result, I lost of a lot of aerodynamic load and that cost me a couple of tenths. I believe we had the pace to be ahead of the Renault today, but I still think we are in a good position for tomorrow.

“Spa is a place where anything can happen so it will be important to stay out of trouble and take the opportunities that come our way. The first lap can be really messy: not just in turn one but also at Les Combes, when the pack bunches up again. I think we can be strong tomorrow and I really hope we can get the result that the team deserves.”