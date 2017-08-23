Sergio Perez: “I can’t wait to be back on track”

Sergio Perez will be looking for more points this weekend in Belgium - Credit: Sahara Force India F1 Team

Sergio Perez is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps on a circuit that he feels is one of the best to drive a Formula 1 car.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver feels refreshed and ready for Formula 1’s return following the summer break, and he feels that 2017 machinery could make an even more special race than usual, with corners such as Pouhon and Eau Rouge set to be spectacular.

“I’m feeling fresh and relaxed after the summer break and really looking forward to getting back to racing,” said Perez. “I had a very nice break with my family, but now I can’t wait to be back on track.

“Belgium is the one of the best circuits to experience an F1 car. I love the high-speed layout, the history of the place and you get to meet some very passionate fans there. It’s just a great weekend and there is also the question mark over the weather. It nearly always rains at least one of the days.

“Pouhon is one of my favourite corners of the year. It’s so quick and satisfying when you get it just right. The 2017 cars will feel extra special through this part of the lap, as well as through Eau Rouge.”

Perez feels that despite scoring points in nine of the first eleven races, he has not scored as many points as he would have liked, even though he sits seventh in the championship standings, the best of the rest behind the three standout teams on the grid.

“As we begin the second part of the season, I want to improve on what we have done so far,” said Perez. “We have been competitive, but we also lost a few chances to score more points than we did.

“Hopefully we will make up for those lost points in the races to come.”