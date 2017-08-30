Sergio Perez: “It’s One Of My Favourite Weekend’s Of The Season”

Sergio Perez is excited for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix as the Mexican hails as one of his favourite Grands Prix of the season.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver enters this weekend looking to put behind the Belgian Grand Prix where he was involved in a collision with team-mate Esteban Ocon, with the Mexican coming off with a puncture and losing positions. The clash costing valuable points for the team with the Frenchman only picking two for the team. Perez would go on and fail to finish the race last weekend.

Arriving to this weekend’s Grand Prix, Perez looks forward to tackling the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in front of the “Tifosi” and to tackle the 5.7 Km circuit with the 2017 cars.

“I love Italy and I love Monza! It’s one of my favourite weekends of the season and the tifosi are amazing – they make such a special atmosphere,” said Perez.

“All the passion you feel throughout the weekend is very special. Also the track is great – you get to experience truly high speeds; you arrive very fast into the corners, with very low downforce, and it’s going to be very interesting in these 2017 cars.”

The Mexican continued to say that the atmosphere and passion for the sport is similar to his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“In many ways Italy is quite similar to the Mexico race in terms of the atmosphere and passion of the fans at the circuit.”

Perez also reflects on past memories here at Monza, where he famously beat both Scuderia Ferrari‘s to the podium at the 2012 Italian Grand Prix and finished in second place, only behind McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton.

“I’ve had some special days in Monza too, when I finished on the podium in 2012 and beat both the Ferraris. I guess that wasn’t great for the Tifosi but I still received a lot of support when I was standing on the podium” said Perez.